Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.