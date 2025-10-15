AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.