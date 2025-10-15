Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,626,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,381,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 115.7% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,838 shares of company stock worth $53,070,333. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

