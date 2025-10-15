Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $299,157,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 946.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 784,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,297,000 after purchasing an additional 709,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $62,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $300.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.19.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

