Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 124.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 130.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

