AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $49,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

