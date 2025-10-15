PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 120.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,448 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $154.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.6%

PHM stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.