Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $763,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after purchasing an additional 595,377 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,271,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,936,000 after purchasing an additional 326,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

