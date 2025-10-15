Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 37.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 16.9% during the second quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 268,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BSX opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

