Brown Financial Advisory Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

