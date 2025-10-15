Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $266.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.55 and a 200-day moving average of $337.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

