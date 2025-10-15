Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 22,355 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,355 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after buying an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after buying an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after buying an additional 490,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,841,000 after buying an additional 288,507 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SHY opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

