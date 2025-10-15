Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies stock on September 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 10/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 10/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) on 9/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 9/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 9/30/2025.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE MMC opened at $207.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

