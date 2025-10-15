Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,686 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,858,777 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after acquiring an additional 73,440 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 879,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,351 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 118,307 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 760,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,955 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. UBS Group lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE BTU opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

