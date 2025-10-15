Courier Capital LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF $CATH

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 486,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after buying an additional 113,169 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,163,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

