Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,794,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,947 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,543,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,617,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,899,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

