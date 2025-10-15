Aries Wealth Management Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aries Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,310,000 after buying an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $624,369,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $98,898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:BMY opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.