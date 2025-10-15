JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

