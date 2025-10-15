Aries Wealth Management Has $2.44 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Aries Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $229.19 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

