Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

