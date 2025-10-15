Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up 1.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 682,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

