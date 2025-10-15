Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $286,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after buying an additional 401,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,653,000 after buying an additional 239,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.18%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

