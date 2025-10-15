iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $665.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $656.16 and a 200-day moving average of $611.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $694.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

