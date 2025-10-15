Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.01% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,081,000 after buying an additional 495,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 235,804 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,420,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 181,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

