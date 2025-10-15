Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 19,789 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $34,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.8% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CRL opened at $170.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

