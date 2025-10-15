TopBuild Corp. $BLD Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $48,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 450.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $439.29 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.23.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,610. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $424.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.91.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

