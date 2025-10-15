2,207 Shares in iShares MBS ETF $MBB Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

