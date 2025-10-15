Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $36,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,177,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,898,000 after buying an additional 206,906 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,429,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $86.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 992.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

