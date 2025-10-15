Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA Stake Raised by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,509,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,306 shares during the period. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for 7.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $44,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OSEA opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $523.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of -1.04.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

