Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 574.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

