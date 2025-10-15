Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.34. The company has a market cap of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

