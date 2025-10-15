Aries Wealth Management Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,072,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,996 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $10,429,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $9,702,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84,503 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.19 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

