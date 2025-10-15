Cathay General Bancorp $CATY Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $29,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

