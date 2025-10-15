Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 511,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 378,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 69,414 shares during the period.

PXF opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

