Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.31 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $220.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

