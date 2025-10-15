Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.75. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,557,418 shares of company stock worth $643,788,249 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

