Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

