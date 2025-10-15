Capital Management Corp VA Sells 100 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Toll Brothers by 128.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

