RMR Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

RMR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Pathward Financial accounts for 2.3% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

