Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,126,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.15, for a total value of $14,569,939.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 627,846,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,987,479,868.95. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,333 shares of company stock valued at $584,293,759. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $208.39 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

