Capital Management Corp VA Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.