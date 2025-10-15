DORVAL Corp Has $9.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

DORVAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of DORVAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $77.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

