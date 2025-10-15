IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 8,252 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 4.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $246.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.50. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.