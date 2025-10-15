4,749 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF $MEAR Purchased by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,929,000 after acquiring an additional 118,537 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7,132.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 811,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,749,000 after acquiring an additional 799,872 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 432,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

