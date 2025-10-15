International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 100% Higher – Time to Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 3,959,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,548% from the average session volume of 108,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

