Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

