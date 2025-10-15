Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $267.97 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.