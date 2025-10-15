Strategent Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Strategent Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strategent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

DIHP stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

