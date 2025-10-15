Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after buying an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $318.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.71.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.13.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

