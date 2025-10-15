Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

